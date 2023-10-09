Man jumps into reflecting pool at 9/11 Memorial in New York City

A man was arrested in New York City on Monday and accused of jumping into a reflecting pool at the 9/11 Memorial, police said.

The incident unfolded at about 1:30 p.m. ET, when police were called to the north pool at the 9/11 Memorial and found the 33-year-old man had jumped in, police said.

An emergency medical services team helped the man, who injured his left leg and back in the incident, into an ambulance, authorities said.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital for the non-life-threatening injuries, and charges are pending, officials said.

The man was described as an "apparently emotionally disturbed person," a Port Authority spokesperson said.

Later, security guards were spotted erecting chains around the pool to discourage anyone else from jumping in.

The pool is one of two at the memorial, both in the footprints of the Twin Towers that fell during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. According to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum website, each pool descends 30 feet into a basin and drops 20 more feet into a "central void."

The names of 2,983 people who were killed in 2001, as well as those who died in the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center, are written in bronze surrounding the memorial pools.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com