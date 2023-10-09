Man jumps into reflection pool at 9/11 memorial in lower Manhattan

NEW YORK — A man jumped into one of the reflection pools at the 9/11 memorial in lower Manhattan Monday, police said.

The 33-year-old man jumped 30 feet into the shallow sunken pool — which sits in the footprint of what was the north tower of the World Trade Center — around 1:30 p.m., police said.

The man laid down in the shallow water on the edge of a smaller basin inside the pool that drops down another 20 feet, video posted to social media shows.

Police arrested the man at the scene. Charges against him were pending while he was taken to Bellevue Hospital with a leg injury.

The memorial pools, each spanning nearly an acre, boast the largest manmade waterfalls in North America, according to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

The names of the 2,983 individuals lost in the 2001 and 1993 attacks are etched along the perimeters of the pools.

_____