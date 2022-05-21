Man jumps out of rideshare, leaves bags of drugs and guns behind, police say

Forest Park police are searching for a man they say left some of his belongings behind after leaving a rideshare earlier this week.

According to police, an officer tried to make a traffic stop on a car on Old Dixie Road on Monday.

When the car stopped, a man hopped out of the backseat and ran. As the officer was getting close to him, the man dropped two bags and a gun and was able to get away from the officer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police continued searching for the man, but were not able to find him.

Inside the bags he dropped, they found a large amount of drugs. Officers recovered four pounds of suspected marijuana, ecstasy, oxycodone and amphetamine pills. They also found several loaded handguns.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators learned that the driver was an employee for a rideshare service giving the suspect a ride. The driver was released.

“I commend our officers for the work they do daily in serving and protecting the citizens and guests of Forest Park. This includes our vigilant efforts in keeping drugs and guns off our streets,” Forest Park Police Chief Nathaniel Clark said. “This is a testament of our commitment and fight against crime and illegal activities in our city.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Anyone with information on the suspect who got away from police should contact investigators at 404-366-4141.

IN OTHER NEWS: