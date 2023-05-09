Man jumps in river to save drowning brother and doesn’t resurface, Wisconsin cops say

A man drowned in a Wisconsin river after jumping in to rescue his brother, authorities say.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, in the Pike River in Kenosha County, about 30 miles south of Milwaukee, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies said a man swimming in the river began to struggle and a child he was with went to get help. The man’s brother and another man jumped into the river to rescue him, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The struggling swimmer was pulled to shore, according to the sheriff, but the 39-year-old brother did not immediately resurface.

First responders found the brother, identified as Adrian Sanchez-Trujillo, underwater more than an hour later. Deputies said he was “unconscious and not breathing.”

Sanchez-Trujillo was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff.

“The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department expresses our deepest condolences to the family,” authorities said.

A GoFundMe states Sanchez-Trujillo was working to bring his wife and their three children to the United States.

“He is a hard working man that would send all of his money to his wife and kids to provide for them,” the GoFundMe says. “He always spoke about the dreams and plans he had for his family once they would reunite. Adrian with out a doubt was a incredible person.”

Body of 21-year-old found day after he vanished swimming in ocean, Maryland cops say

Internationally known doctor drowns while fishing in the Ozarks, Missouri cops say

Woman clinging to log in Zion National Park river had no pulse when rescued, rangers say