Man jumps out of stolen CHP cruiser during chase near Lancaster

A man who allegedly stole a California Highway Patrol cruiser jumped out of the driver's side door onto Highway 138 near Lancaster on Tuesday, video of the incident showed.

The man was driving around 45 miles per hour on Highway 138 near 87th Street when he jumped out of the vehicle as it approached a spike strip set up by police, according to KABC-TV Channel 7 footage of the chase. It is not clear how the car was stolen.

The man hurled himself from the car and rolled across the road, where he was tackled and detained by waiting police.

The driverless cruiser then drove off the road and hit an electrical pole, knocking it down.

Blood was on the street where the man had jumped out.

The CHP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.