Man just 3rd person in Monroe County charged with dealing drugs that caused death

A Bloomington man is in jail after tests showed the heroin he's charged with providing to a 32-year-old woman was laced with fentanyl and caused her death.

Kenneth J. White, 38, was living at Crawford Apartments in the 2400 block of South Henderson Street when the woman died in his bedroom in February. He was arrested May 19 on a warrant charging him with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.

Court and jail records indicate White currently has no home address. His bond was set at $100,500. The Level 1 felony carries a possible prison sentence of 20 to 40 years if he is convicted.

A police detective's probable cause affidavit in the case alleges White said the woman paid him $5 for heroin that she used while staying at his apartment the evening of Feb. 22. He told police when he checked on the homeless woman later, she was lifeless.

He said he yelled for a neighbor to call 911 while he tried CPR and also sprayed naloxone into the unresponsive woman's nose.

The charge against White was filed this month after toxicology reports showed the woman who died had methamphetamine, opioids and a high level of fentanyl in her blood. Heroin is an opioid, as is fentanyl, a synthetic opioid painkiller that's 100 times more potent than morphine.

Law rarely used in Monroe County

This is the third Monroe County case where an alleged drug dealer has been charged with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death. The law has been on the books in Indiana since 2018, passed as a measure to hold accountable the sellers of drugs that kill people.

That first year, a Bedford woman was charged with the offense in Monroe County when two Lawrence County residents died after using heroin mixed with fentanyl she had sold.

A Bedford man was found dead at Bloomington’s Super 8 motel a day before he turned 21. Five days later, a Mitchell woman was found dead at her home. They had fentanyl in their blood.

Denisa J. Tolbert was 29 when she was charged in November 2018. She reportedly admitted selling heroin in Monroe and Lawrence counties that she purchased from dealers in Indianapolis.

Tolbert was jailed on a $200,000 bond. A judge released her in December 2019, to an inpatient substance abuse center, from which she "absconded" and disappeared. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

Eight months later, she was found and returned to jail. She ended up pleading guilty to reckless homicide and dealing in a narcotic drug, and received a four-year prison sentence. She is scheduled to be released in June.

In the spring of 2020, Bloomington man Otis Hicks was arrested and charged in a 34-year-old man's death after the victim's mother helped police trace cellphone messages between her son and Hicks.

The man died from an overdose of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl that Hicks is accused of selling to him.

Hicks also faces charges of carrying a handgun without a license by a convicted felon, robbery and dealing in a controlled substance in connection with the March 2020 battery and robbery of a woman in a Bloomington hotel parking lot.

When Hicks was arrested, police said he was carrying a loaded Glock 9mm handgun with an extended magazine and 19 grams of methamphetamine.

He has another pretrial hearing in the unresolved drug death case on June 23 in Monroe Circuit Court.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana drug dealers can face a felony if a buyer overdoses and dies