A man was just convicted of a 1988 rape in Shelby County. How 'justice was done'

A man was convicted for the rape of a woman in Shelby County 35 years after the rape occurred, the Shelby County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday morning.

Tony Stafford was not identified as a suspect in the rape until 2018. He was convicted last week. The case stands as one of the longest cold cases to reach a guilty verdict in Shelby County history, the DA's office said.

"At the time of the rape there were no suspects and the DNA was not tested because of the rape kit backlog that many of you have reported about over the years, and that we all know about, that was discovered in 2014 and 2015," Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said at a Tuesday press conference. "Because of that, the rape kit was not tested until 2016."

That rape kit backlog is the subject of ongoing litigation between a number of women who were raped and the City of Memphis and the Memphis Police Department. The lawsuit alleges that there was not an effort made to test the rape kits of the women even though they had been taken.

When the DNA was tested, it was uploaded to CODIS, a national DNA database for people who come into contact with the criminal justice system. A CODIS hit returned in 2018, naming Stafford as the match to the DNA taken from the victim's rape kit.

"There was a CODIS match with somebody in 2018, someone who had convictions, both from Tennessee and Utah, for sex offenses," Mulroy said. "Of course, there was some time for the extradition to take place and then for it to come to trial. But it did come to trial and justice was done."

The case was prosecuted by Dru Carpenter, Gavin Smith and Eric Christensen of the DA's office's special victims unit. Carpenter, who led the prosecution, said the case highlights the need to test these rape kits.

"This case exemplifies the need to test all sexual assault kits in a timely manner," Carpenter said in a press release. "From swabs taken from an 18-year-old victim in 1988, the work of the Memphis Police Department's DNA unit, and members of the DA's office, a dangerous offender was held accountable for the heinous crime he perpetrated on a member of this community. Justice was delayed for 35 years, but was not denied in this case."

Mulroy, who has pushed in recent months for a crime lab to be built in Shelby County, used the case as an example of the county's need for a crime lab.

"I think there are some other lessons from this case that I'd like to highlight," Mulroy said at the press conference. "One is the need for us to test all rape kits, whether we have a suspect or not. That was the mistake that was made in the past. We don't need to make that mistake anymore. We need to vigorously test all rape kits and upload them into the [CODIS] database in the hopes that we might get a hit later on and bring that person to justice, which is exactly what happened in this particular case. I think the other lesson that we can draw from this case is the importance of forensic testing, including DNA testing. I think it's particularly salient in light of the current conversations going on in Shelby County about the need for a local crime lab."

Mulroy said a crime lab in Shelby County could be "a game changer" for increasing the solve rate, or clearance rate, in Memphis and Shelby County.

"As I mentioned before, I think the state — if they want to help us with our crime problem — could help us out with building a facility, and equipment, for a crime lab," he said. "Then our local governments can perhaps take over the annual operating costs."

Currently, almost all testing is done at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's West Tennessee crime lab in Jackson.

Mulroy said there are three specific types of testing he would like to see done — rapid DNA testing, ballistics testing in non-homicide cases and digital forensics. Those testing types are not done at TBI, Mulroy said, and would help expedite investigations, even though rapid DNA testing, which can return results within 90 minutes, is not yet admissible in court.

