This Man Just Crossed Antarctica All Alone

From Popular Mechanics

Antarctica spans almost a thousand miles filled mostly with cold, unforgiving ice. It’s arguably one of the most inhospitable places on the planet’s surface, which is why many people who've attempted to explore the interior of the continent didn't make it back.

Recently, however, one man from Portland managed to defy all odds and actually make it across the entire continent on his own.

Colin O’Brady is an endurance athlete who decided to cross Antarctica on his own, a feat never before accomplished. The first successful expedition to the South Pole, led by Roald Amundsen, had five men and dozens of dogs to carry supplies. O’Brady set off with only himself, a single sled to carry his supplies, and no dogs or other help.

That quest began on November 3, nearly two months ago, and lasted 54 days, finishing on Wednesday, December 26. O’Brady's last "day" lasted 32 hours-starting Christmas day he decided to cover the last 77 miles in one go. In total, O’Brady traveled a full 932 miles across the continent, including crossing over the South Pole.

O’Brady documented his unique journey on Instagram, and you can check out some of the highlights here.

