Man who just renewed license drives vehicle through Mansfield BMV window

A man drove his pickup truck Thursday morning through the window of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles Office on Temple Court downtown Mansfield. No one was hurt.

A man who had just renewed his driver's license drove his pickup through the window of the downtown Mansfield Bureau of Motor Vehicles Office on Thursday morning.

No one was hurt.

An employee of the BMV said she waited on the man who had just gotten his driver's license renewed. After leaving the BMV office at 15-17 E. Temple Court, the man drove his pickup through the window at 9:15 a.m.

Shortly after the crash, the driver was on his cell phone calling his insurance company while he talked to officers. A passenger in his pickup, a man about 20 years old, sat on the curb visibly upset.

Mansfield: Four Mansfield firefighters terminated after squad run incident

Mansfield police and firefighters were on the scene and cordoned off the area with yellow crime scene tape. The police crash report was not yet completed Thursday. But Mansfield police Capt. Shari Robertson said the 70-year-old man advised officers he was attempting to drive away from the business and lost control of his vehicle striking the building. She said the incident remains under investiga

The office was temporarily closed.

Special Subscription Offers

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

Twitter: @LWhitmir

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Pickup driver drives through front window of Mansfield BMV.