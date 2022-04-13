Man, juvenile girl charged in road rage-fueled stabbing near Tampa

A Florida man and juvenile girl are facing battery charges in connection with stabbing a man in the neck after a road rage incident Tuesday near Tampa, according to local authorities.

Andrew Armer, 25, is facing a charge of aggravated battery, and the girl — whose name and age have not been made public — is facing a simple battery charge following the incident in Largo, about 26 miles west of Tampa, according to a Largo Police media release.

The road rage incident — which was not detailed — occurred on Roosevelt Blvd., with the victim in one car, heading to Tropical Smoothie Cafe on that street, and Armer and the girl in another car, according to the release.

Upon exiting the shop, the victim, whose name was not reported, was met by the girl, who allegedly screamed and spat at him, according to the release.

The man proceeded to dump his drink on her, leading to the girl spitting at him again, which police say was followed by Armer getting out of his car and stabbing the man’s neck, causing a two-inch laceration.

The suspects fled, though police quickly stopped and detained them.

First aid was administered to the victim at the scene and he was transported to nearby hospital. As of late Tuesday afternoon, he was in stable condition, according to the release.