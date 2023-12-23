Man, K-9 killed in Pawcatuck officer-involved shooting

Dec. 22—STONINGTON — The state Office of the Inspector General continues to investigate a Thursday night officer-involved shooting on Mechanic Street that left a man dead and law enforcement mourning the death of a state police K-9.

State police arrived at the Stonington home at approximately 7:33 p.m. to serve a felony arrest warrant held by Norwich police, as well as a search warrant related to the investigation.

The Office of the Inspector General on Friday afternoon confirmed Vaughn Malloy was killed in the shooting. The inspector general's office did not immediately confirm if Malloy was the subject of the Norwich warrants.

State police said the shooting began as troopers attempted to serve the warrants. Cell phone video footage of the encounter shows police instructing "Vaughn Malloy" to exit the home.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed an autopsy was planned for Malloy on Friday, though no results were available by 3 p.m.

Mechanic Street resident Nadeije Ahearn was greeted by the sight of numerous police officers, SWAT team members and military-style trucks "straight out of a movie" in the area of 69 Mechanic St. as she walked out of her kitchen Thursday night when she heard police making announcements through a bullhorn.

In a video taken on Ahearn's cell phone, a state police trooper can be heard saying what sounds like, "Vaughn Malloy. This is state police with a warrant. Come to the front door with your hands up and nothing in your hands."

Moments after the video cuts out, Ahearn said police dogs barked, police officers shouted and gunshots rang out, "what sounded like an endless number of shots being fired."

After the gunfire ended, there was more shouting and then officers dispersed around the neighborhood, some getting into vehicles, Ahearn said.

"It's one of those things you see in the movies but never expect it to happen next door to you," Ahearn said. "I've never seen anything like this."

Ahearn said she was lucky that her two daughters were not home at the time.

Mechanic Street resident Maria Torruella said the shooting occurred right in front of her driveway. Torruella said she didn't know police officers were in the area until they started making announcements over a bullhorn.

"I wound up going outside to get a better look and heard (police) saying 'he's coming out the front,'" Torruella said.

The man that came out of the house, Torruella said, took off running down Mechanic Street and gunshots started soon after. The man police were firing at lay down on the ground. A K-9 had a hold of the man at the time, she said, and police pulled the dog off of him.

"I think I was in complete shock," Torruella said.

Torruella said she did not see the man fire a gun but did hear police say he had a gun.

As the man was being loaded onto an ambulance, Torruella said emergency medical responders talked about "multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and legs."

State police said state police K-9 Broko "gave his life protecting his handler, fellow troopers, and our community." Police did not release details of how the dog was killed or identify the dog's handler.

State police said there is no threat to the public, and the investigation is in its early stages. They added the Office of the Inspector General has been notified.

The Office of Inspector General was established in 2021 and is charged with investigating police-involved shootings, releasing reports and body camera video to the public often within days of a shooting.

Stonington Deputy Chief Todd Olson referred questions about the shooting to state police who in turn deferred all questions to the Inspector General's Office.

Broko, the dog killed during the incident, was a graduate of the 218th Connecticut State Police K-9 class in 2021 and a "well-respected member of the Connecticut State Police Search and Rescue team," state police said in a statement.

"K-9 Broko heroically served with unwavering dedication, saving lives by locating missing individuals, apprehending dangerous suspects, and providing a steadfast shield to his handler," state police said. "K-9 Broku ultimately sacrificed his life doing what he was known best for."

