Man Kansas City, Kansas, police shot while responding to domestic disturbance has died

A man shot by police Friday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas, as officers responded to a domestic disturbance, has died.

The incident was reported about 4:15 p.m. at 50th and Vista Street, according to Nancy Chartrand, spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

As officers were responding to the scene, it was upgraded to a shooting. A resident shot the man and when officers arrived, police again shot the man, who died.

A man and woman reside in the home. The person who was shot by police did not live there, but was at the house and causing a situation police described as “domestic.”

Three officers were involved in the encounter and have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure. It’s unclear how many officers fired their weapons.

Police said the man was armed, but did not say if he had shot at officers.

The other person in the domestic disturbance was unharmed.

Officers were equipped with body cameras, which will be reviewed as part of the investigation.

It is the second police shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, this week. On Sunday, officers fatally shot a man at 18th Street and Parallel Parkway. A chase that began in Kansas City, Missouri went across the state line. Police said Dario Dominguez, 25, turned and shot at officers, who returned fire.

The man’s death is the 16th homicide in Kansas City, Kansas, this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings.