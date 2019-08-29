A man in Kashmir says he was blinded in one eye after being shot by police pellets. Police insist there have been 'no major injuries.'

REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui





Kashmir remains under severe lockdown and surveillance more than three weeks after India changed its constitution to cancel the disputed region's political autonomy.

Indian authorities have repeatedly denied the existence of large-scale protests and major injuries in the region.

Even after a Kashmir resident was blinded in one eye after being hit by three pellets, Indian officials said there have been "no major injuries to anybody," CNN reported.

Experts told Business Insider that Kashmir's ongoing, unprecedented militarization is paving the way to full-scale insurgency in the region.

Police in Kashmir are insisting that there have been "no major injuries" in the region during its recent crackdown even after a man was blinded in one eye after being shot with three police pellets, according to a report from CNN.

It is the latest report of heavy-handed tactics from authorities in the disputed region, which has been under tight lockdown and an information blackout since the Indian government changed its constitution to cancel the political autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir state on August 5.

Farooq Ahmad Qureshi, 35, had been walking toward his local bakery in the Karfali Mohalla neighborhood of Srinagar, Kashmir's largest city, on August 10 when he stumbled into an anti-government demonstration, CNN reported.

"I started moving towards the baker's shop," Qureshi told CNN. "I heard a sound and next blood started oozing from my left eye. I fell down and started crying in pain."

His doctor later told him he had been hit in the eye by three pellets, with Qureshi telling CNN he has "little chance of regaining sight."

FILE PHOTO: An Indian security personnel stands guard on a deserted road during restrictions after scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/File Photo More

Reuters

The Indian government, however, has denied the existence of any major violence in the region.

"There have been no major injuries to anybody," CNN cited Munir Khan, as senior police officer in the region, as telling reporters on August 14. "There have been a few pellet injuries, who were treated and sent back."

Earlier this month the Indian government also denied the existence of large-scale protests in the region, and accused the BBC and Reuters of lying about them, even though they were recorded on video.

FILE PHOTO: Men with pellet injuries are treated inside a house in a neighbourhood where there have been regular clashes with Indian security forces following restrictions after the government scrapped the special constitutional status for Kashmir, in Srinagar August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/File Photo More

Reuters

Qureshi is one of many reported victims of pellet injuries in Kashmir. Indian security forces have used pellet guns and tear gas to disperse crowds multiple times this month, both the BBC and Reuters reported.

The eye unit at Srinagar's Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital has treated at least 30 victims of pellet injuries since August 5, CNN cited an unnamed doctor as saying.

Authorities have also been trying to prevent demonstrations by moving tens of thousands more troops into the region, blocking roads, and imposing curfews.

India has also imposed a widespread communications blackout in Kashmir in an effort to prevent the organization of mass protests and spread of information that is unsavory to the government.