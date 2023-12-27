Man kicked down door, held Atlanta homeowner at gunpoint while he stole another gun, police say

A new sketch shows the man believed to have broken into someone’s home and held them at gunpoint while robbing them.

Police say that just before 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, someone broke into a home on Northwest Drive NW in Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators learned a suspect had kicked in the door and pointed his gun at the victim.

The suspect was able to get away with an AR-15-style rifle before running away from the area.

Police have not been able to identify or track down the suspect.

TRENDING STORIES:

He is described as being between 17 and 20 years old with dreadlocks that stop at his cheekbone. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and dark jogging pants.

Anyone who recognizes him should contact Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 for a reward of up to $2,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: