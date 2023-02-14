Man kicked in face by IMPD officer at Monument Circle sues Indianapolis

A man who was kicked in the face by an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer during an arrest at Monument Circle is suing the city.

According to police body camera footage of the Sept. 24, 2021, arrest, an officer forced Jermaine Vaughn to the ground near steps at Monument Circle. Seconds later, Officer Eric Huxley can be seen thrusting his foot down on Vaughn's face a single time.

Vaughn was in handcuffs at the time, the lawsuit states. He was being detained on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Following the arrest Vaughn was charged in court with two misdemeanors of disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement. Both charges were thrown out nearly two weeks after they were filed.

Huxley was also charged — in local and federal court. In Marion County court he faces a felony of official misconduct and a felony of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury. A grand jury with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana indicted him last October on a charge of deprivation of rights. Both cases are ongoing.

The lawsuit filed Friday in Marion Superior Court alleges Huxley "used excessive and unlawful force when he viciously attacked and kicked" Vaughn. He brings eight claims against Huxley, the city, IMPD and two other officers who were with Huxley at the time of the arrest. The claims include intentional battery, unlawful and excessive force, official misconduct and negligence.

IndyStar has requested comment from Huxley's attorney and the city's Office of Corporation Counsel.

The department released body camera footage from the arrest in October 2021. Huxley was suspended from IMPD without pay. Chief Randal Taylor has recommended his termination to the department's Civilian Police Merit Board, which will review that recommendation when Huxley's criminal cases conclude.

Randal condemned the act shortly after it happened and again when Huxley was indicted in federal court last year.

"As law enforcement officers, we must understand that this behavior violates the community's trust," Randal said in a prepared statement Oct. 19. "We have confidence the judicial system will bring justice to Mr. Vaughn and his family."

Vaughn is requesting financial compensation in the form of damages.

