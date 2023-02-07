Man kicked out of Scranton rooming house threw rock through landlord's car window, police said

Feb. 6—A Scranton rooming house operator accused a tenant he evicted of smashing his vehicle's rear window with a rock, city police said.

Police officers took Roderick Jenkins into custody Friday on misdemeanor counts of propelling a missile into an occupied vehicle, simple assault, resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, escape and evading arrest or detention on foot. He also was cited with harassment.

Jenkins, 20, was a tenant of landlord Robert "Bert" Sherman at the Melba Bar & Grill on the 800 block of Capouse Avenue. However, Jenkins owed Sherman rent and Sherman set about kicking Jenkins out, Sherman told officers.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Patrolmen Patrick DeBiase and Timothy Merkel, the pair argued Friday afternoon until Sherman started to drive away. Jenkins threw a rock at his Honda, which smashed through the back windshield into the vehicle.

The police tracked Jenkins down on Wyoming Avenue and tried to arrest him, but Jenkins struggled and ran until Merkel drew a stun gun. He followed commands to get on the ground and DeBiase handcuffed him.

Jenkins is in the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $20,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 15.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.