Man kicks 79-year-old woman in stomach, then strolls off bus, California video shows

A brutal security video shows a man kick a 79-year-old woman in the stomach as she boards a San Francisco bus, California police reported.

Police are now seeking the man, who can be seen in the video casually disembarking and walking away after the Dec. 3 attack, San Francisco police said in a news release.

The video released by police shows the woman board the bus with other passengers at a stop at 11:21 a.m., then hold a card up to a reader.

A man trying to get off the bus kicks her in the stomach, sending her flying back as her head strikes a metal railing, the video shows. She crumples to the floor.

The man continues on his way off the bus and walks away, seemingly unconcerned, the video shows. Other passengers help the woman to her feet as she feels her head.

The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said in the Dec. 14 release.

Police described it as an “unprovoked attack.”

The incident took place at Geary Boulevard and Laguna Street. Police released the security video of the attack in hopes of identifying the man.

Police ask that anyone with information call 415-575-4444.

Vehicle plunges 250 feet into CA canyon. Video shows rescuers rush to save those inside

Towel-wearing burglary suspect gets punched in face by Florida homeowner, sheriff says

Coyotes ‘hiding in wait’ kill two dogs in family’s backyard, California video shows