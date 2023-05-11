Man kicks in front door, shoots gun before assaulting ex-girlfriend, DeKalb deputies say

A Decatur man is facing multiple charges in the aftermath of a reported domestic dispute.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home in Lithonia. The home is of a woman who had a previous relationship with Jarrell Wright, 32, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said Wright allegedly kicked open the front door and fired a gun at another armed man in the house. Wright then reportedly started fighting with the man and assaulting the woman.

DeKalb officials said Wright allegedly took the other man’s weapon and woman’s purse.

Authorities report that children were in the home during the time of the armed robbery.

Wright was arrested at a Decatur home and charged with home invasion in the first degree, two counts of armed robbery weapon, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, criminal damage to property in the first degree, family violence, and cruelty to children in the third degree.

He’s currently behind bars at the DeKalb County Jail and being held without bond.

