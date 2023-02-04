Man kidnapped and sexually assaulted three women in 7-year period, Lexington police say

Lexington police say DNA evidence helped them arrest a man in connection with the kidnappings and sexual assaults of three female victims.

George Wayne Aldridge, 52, was arrested Friday and charged in three abductions and sexual assaults between 2009 and 2016, the Lexington Police Department said in a news release early Saturday.

Police said they used DNA technology “to connect the victims and identify the suspect.”

Aldridge was being held in the Fayette County Detention Center on three counts of kidnapping, two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Police said they worked the cold cases in conjunction with Kentucky State Police, the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky Office of Attorney General’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Task Force.

Police asked that anyone with information call them at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, visiting Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com or using the P3 Tips app at P3tips.com.