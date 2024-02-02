Man who kidnapped son used him as a shield during standoff, according to court documents

Police sirens

A non-custodial father who allegedly took his 7-year-old son from his elementary school on Tuesday afternoon is being accused of using his son as a shield during a standoff with police, according to court documents.

Jefferson resident Brandon Duong, 34, was charged with second-degree kidnapping while armed with a dangerous weapon and violation of a custodial order on Wednesday, according to court documents.

An Amber Alert was issued for Bryson Lewis Duong, 7, just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was taken by his father Brandon Duong from the Greene County Elementary School at about 12:40 p.m., authorities said.

A court order issued in December restricted Brandon Duong from having custody of his son, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

An officer went to the elementary school and spoke with the principal where he was shown surveillance footage of Bryson running to his father’s black Toyota Tacoma during recess, a court document said. Authorities found out that Brandon Duong had left his cellphone behind so he could not be tracked.

Police spotted a truck that matched the vehicle Brandon Duong was last seen driving at about 4:53 p.m. Tuesday in Remsen, about two hours northwest from the school in Jefferson. Police attempted to make a traffic stop when Duong allegedly led them on a high-speed chase, the press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety said.

“After a high-speed chase ensued and ended with other agencies, I heard from radio traffic Mr. Duong had Bryson over his shoulder while Law Enforcement Officers had their guns drawn,” a Jefferson Police Department officer said in a court document. “This shows he was using Bryson as a shield and a hostage.”

Brandon Duong was being held in the Greene County Jail under a $50,000 bond for second-degree kidnapping while armed with a dangerous weapon and a $10,000 bond for violation of a custodial order, according to court documents.

