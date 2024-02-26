Man kidnapped woman from home, drove her off bridge in deadly crime spree, feds say

An Oklahoma man was sentenced to 50 years in prison after officials say he went on a crime spree that left one woman dead.

Kalup Allen Born, 25, was sentenced in three separate cases on charges of murder, kidnapping, arson, burglary, voluntary manslaughter and assault, according to a Feb. 20 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

It started on Jan. 15, 2017, when Born broke into an Ada home and assaulted a woman with a knife, officials said. He then forced the woman into her vehicle and took off with her, according to prosecutors.

Born began driving south, then he backed the vehicle off the side of a bridge and into a creek, officials said.

Once the vehicle was in the creek, he told the woman to get out of the car and pushed her, causing her to fall into the creek, a criminal complaint said.

“(The woman) was unable to move or crawl up the hill back to the road. Born left (the woman) lying in the water moaning, knowing she was hurt,” the complaint said.

After this, officials say Born went to a second home, broke in and stole a blanket, a knife, a wallet, and electronics.

Then, he went to a third home, and set the home on fire with the occupants still inside, officials said. A bystander saw the fire and was able to rescue the people inside.

Born was captured nearby, according to officials.

The woman he drove off the bridge with died from her injuries months later, officials said.

In December 2020, while he was being held on charges for these incidents, Born attacked and killed a fellow inmate, officials said.

Then in April 2023, Born repeatedly stabbed an inmate with a homemade knife and tried to throw him over a railing, officials said.

“The crimes committed by Born are gut-wrenching and there is no question the sentencing is just,” FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge Edward J. Gray said.

McClatchy News reached out to Born’s attorney for comment on Feb. 26 but did not immediately hear back.

