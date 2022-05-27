Man kidnapped woman, shot her and Georgia deputy who confronted him outside motel

A man who kidnapped a woman in North Carolina before shooting her and a Georgia deputy has been sentenced to life in prison.

Banks County sheriff’s deputies spotted a suspicious car with a man and woman asleep in the parking lot of a Super 8 Motel in early February.

When they ran the license plate, deputies learned the man, Robert Miguel Brodie, was wanted for kidnapping in North Carolina.

Deputies tried waking Brodie and the woman inside the car. When Brodie woke up, he pulled out a gun and shot the woman.

Brodie and the deputy exchanged gunfire which led to Brodie being shot several times and the deputy being shot in the hand and vest.

All three were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Vance County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina said they responded to reports of a break in a Hendersonville home. Deputies confirmed that Brodie forced himself into the home with a gun and kidnapped the woman found in the car with him. Vance County is just over the Georgia/North Carolina line.

Earlier this week, a Banks County jury convicted Brodie on charges of kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated battery, aggravated assault against law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and theft by receiving stolen property.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He is still being held in the Banks County Jail.