Man kidnaps woman in NC, then shoots her and deputy when confronted in GA, cops say

A man on the run with a woman he is accused of kidnapping in North Carolina ended in a shootout after deputies found him in Georgia, authorities said.

The man, woman and one deputy were wounded.

The man, identified as Robert Brodie, 32, from Henderson, North Carolina, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

On Monday, Feb. 7, Brodie is accused of forcing his way into a house in Henderson and kidnapping the woman inside, Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame told WRAL. Brodie was out on bond for previous kidnapping charges from Franklin County against the same woman, who was a previous romantic partner, WRAL reported.

He and the woman left her house in a car at about 6:30 p.m. , officials told WNCN. Deputies entered the vehicle information into local, state and national databases.

At 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, the car was spotted in Commerce, Georgia, tucked into a Super 8 Motel parking spot, the GBI said, where Brodie and the woman were sleeping in the backseat.

Once Banks County sheriff’s deputies confirmed it was the vehicle connected to Brodie, they tried to wake them up, the GBI stated.

That’s when Brodie pulled out a gun and shot the woman, according to the GBI. Brodie and the deputies then exchange gunfire, with one deputy being hit in the hand and vest and Brodie receiving multiple gunshot wounds, WRAL reported.

Brodie, the woman and deputy were taken to a hospital, where the deputy was treated and released, according to the GBI.

The condition of Brodie and the woman were not disclosed..

Brodie is facing charges of first-degree breaking and entering, first-degree kidnapping and possession of a firearm by felon, WNCN reported.

