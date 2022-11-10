Man kidnaps woman over lottery ticket, fights deputies during arrest at gas station

A man faces multiple charges after allegedly breaking into a woman’s home and kidnapping her over a lottery ticket, then fighting deputies during his arrest at a local gas station.

On Nov. 8, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies took a missing persons report in the 1000 block of Dusty Cove.

SCSO then made contact with the victim, a woman, at an Exxon gas station in the 6000 block of Mt. Moriah Road, where she was inside a blue Ford Explorer with a man identified as Dontrell Hanes, according to an affidavit.

Deputies approached the vehicle and identified themselves as law enforcement.

According to the Hanes, 43, was in the driver’s seat smoking a marijuana blunt.

When he was asked to get out of the vehicle, he refused and said, “You’re going to have to kill me,” according to the affidavit.

When a deputy then attempted to remove Hanes from the car, he began resisting and fighting with the deputies.

They gave several verbal commands to stop resisting and fighting, but Hanes refused.

He hit a deputy in the face and chest with a closed fist and kicked another deputy in the leg, records show.

When Hanes and the deputies fell to the ground, a red pistol also fell to the ground.

Hanes continued to fight and resist and the deputies believed Hanes might shoot them, records show.

According to the affidavit, additional units were notified and deputies were able to get Hanes in custody.

One deputy suffered a hand injury and was treated at Germantown Methodist Hospital, where Hanes was also taken.

The woman said Hanes had been upset over a lottery ticket and confronted her earlier at her home.

She said he wanted to come inside, but she refused and spoke with him through the door, the affidavit said.

When the woman’s son left, the garage was open and Hanes got inside by kicking in a door through the garage.

He then allegedly dragged the woman through the home before hitting her and choking her on the bathroom floor.

The victim said she could not breath for about five seconds, records show.

Story continues

Hanes asked her for money and dumped the inside of her purse on the kitchen floor. Detectives later found cards and other items on the floor, along with a pink purse.

Hanes allegedly asked the woman to transfer money into his account then told her she was coming with him.

When the victim refused to leave, he dragged her to the front door. She said she grasped onto furniture to keep from being taken outside, records show.

She then said she would go with Hanes and walked to the Ford Explorer, where he told her to get in the vehicle.

The woman said she did not know where Hanes was taking her.

He allegedly said he was taking her to the Orange Mound area to shoot up someone’s house.

The woman saw him grab a handgun from underneath the driver’s seat, records show.

Hanes then drove her to Horn Lake, Miss., where he used his debit card to buy food from a Burger King.

Hanes continued asking the woman for money and specifically asked for $10,000, according to the affidavit.

Hanes allegedly said he would take her to a hotel, but the victim refused to go.

According to the affidavit, Hanes told her if she tried to leave things wouldn’t end well.

The woman begged Hanes to give her phone back so she could call her family, and he let her call her daughter.

Hanes faces multiple charges including four counts of aggravated assault against first responder, resisting official detention, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, convicted felon in possession of handgun, domestic assault - bodily harm, possession of a firearm, theft of property, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

