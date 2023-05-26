Man who killed 1, injured another in shooting near Stramler Park sentenced to 4 life terms

May 25—A man who killed one man and injured a woman near Stramler Park was sentenced Thursday to four consecutive life terms in prison, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office.

David Lopez Santiago fired multiple times at Gregory Aguilar and a woman while both were walking near K and 38th streets in December 2020. The shooting, which happened near the Kern County Museum, led to Aguilar dying from multiple gunshot wounds and the woman getting hit by a bullet, according to The Californian's previous reporting.

The woman was taken to Kern Medical after she was injured and survived. Lopez Santiago was found guilty in February.

Another man, Alfredo Naranjo, was charged as the alleged getaway driver in this incident, according to previous reporting. Jurors couldn't decide if Naranjo should be found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted murder, and a mistrial was declared in February.

A readiness hearing for Naranjo's case is set for June 2.