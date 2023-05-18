Man killed 1 pig, 2 piglets; is sought by Asotin County officials

May 18—Asotin County deputies are continuing their investigation into the brutal killing of three pigs in the Clarkston FFA barn this week.

Undersheriff Jody Brown said an armed man entered the barn along 16th Avenue in the early morning hours of Tuesday. He left with two dead piglets.

The man, described as white, was carrying what appeared to be a .22 caliber rifle and shot and killed the sow. He attempted to leave with the dead pig, but it was too heavy, Brown said.

He then shot and killed two piglets and took them with him, Brown said. It appears one of the piglets was slammed into the concrete.

Clarkston school officials said the sow was a breeding animal purchased at the Asotin County Fair in late April. Some other pigs in the barn were also part of the livestock sale and housed at the barn.

In a Facebook post, FFA advisor Cami Browne said students and staff were "devastated" by the incident. No students or adults were harmed, but the school is advising students to not go to the barn alone, until further notice.

Investigators have video footage of the incident and are trying to identify the suspect. Anyone who has information about the case can contact police at (509) 243-4717.

Security footage that apparently shows the man in the barn can be viewed on the Anatone News Facebook page at facebook.com/AnatoneNews.