A man killed 11 people by setting a bar on fire after getting kicked out for disrespecting woman, Mexican authorities say

Eleven people were killed in the town of San Luis Rio Colorado. Alberto De La Hoya/La Tremenda Cosa/AFP via Getty Images

Mexican authorities arrested a man suspected of setting a deadly bar fire that killed 11 people.

Witnesses told authorities the man had been kicked out of the bar for disrespecting women.

He returned to the bar around 1:33 a.m., highly intoxicated, and threw what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail.

A man who got kicked out of a bar for disrespecting women returned and set the building on fire, killing 11 people inside, Mexican authorities said Saturday.

The Sonora Attorney General's Office said in a statement that one man has been arrested after multiple witnesses said he had thrown what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail at the doors of the building.

The bar was located in San Luis Rio Colorado, just feet from the border it shares with San Luis, Arizona. Witnesses told authorities the fire started around 1:33 a.m. on Saturday, and that the suspect was highly intoxicated. Authorities have not identified the suspect.

Images of the blaze's aftermath showed the bar's exterior covered in soot, with its roof almost entirely caved in.

The bar was intentionally burned, police say. Alberto De La Hoya/La Tremenda Cosa/AFP via Getty Images

Of the 11 people killed, seven were men and four were women, the statement said. One of those women was an American citizen, and four additional people were injured and taken to hospitals in both Sonora and Arizona.

Crime in Mexico has continued to make international headlines in recent years, and has impacted a number of American citizens. Earlier this year, four Americans en route to Matamoros for a medical procedure were attacked and kidnapped by a drug cartel. Two of those Americans were killed.

The US State Department has issued travel advisories for most Mexican states, and warns travelers to "reconsider travel" to Sonora state due to the risk of crime and kidnapping.

Read the original article on Insider