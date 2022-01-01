Man killed on 17th Street NW in Canton

CANTON – A man was killed and found dead on New Year's Eve in a vehicle on 17th Street NW just west of Market Avenue, the Stark County Coroner's office said.

Harry Campbell, the chief coroner's investigator, declined to release information about the victim and the circumstances as he had not yet officially notified the man's next of kin of his death.

The investigator said someone called for police at 5:39 p.m. Friday. The vehicle was by 121 17th Street NW, which is an apartment building that's part of the Case Mansion Flats complex on the northwest corner of Market Avenue N and 17th Street NW.

Campbell said shortly after he arrived at the scene he pronounced the man dead at 8:51 p.m.

Around 9:30 p.m., the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was assisting Canton Police in documenting everything at the scene and collecting evidence. Campbell said once investigators have completed their work at the scene, the coroner's office will send the body to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy.

A Canton Police supervisor said shortly before 9 p.m. that he could not release any information on the case. As detectives and crime scene specialists were at 17th Street still trying to establish what happened.

