Man who killed 19-year-old in 157 mph crash in Fort Worth sentenced to 8 years in prison

An Arlington man who was driving his Camaro faster than 150 mph down Interstate 20 in March 2022 when he hit and killed one person and seriously injured two others has been sentenced to eight years in prison, according to Tarrant County court documents.

Bryce Keith Abernathy, 24, hit an SUV in which 19-year-old Shaundi Smallwood was a passenger around 11 p.m. March 15, 2022, near McCart Avenue in Fort Worth, killing Smallwood. The posted speed limit was 70 mph.

“Reckless driving is irresponsible, egregious and dangerous,” Fort Worth police said in a news release after the crash. “Drivers are encouraged to exercise caution and responsibility when operating a motor vehicle.”

Abernathy was 22 at the time of the crash. He was charged with manslaughter in Smallwood’s death and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and pleaded guilty.

He was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison for the manslaughter charge and 10 years’ probation for the two aggravated assault charges. The sentences are consecutive, meaning that after serving his eight years in prison Abernathy will spend the whole 10 years on probation.

During a time for victim impact statements, KDFW-TV reported, Smallwood’s mother stared at Abernathy.

“I needed him to know this is what you took from me. This is who he was,” Stephenie Smallwood told KDFW.

Shaundi Smallwood, 19, was killed when a speeding driver hit the SUV in which he was a passenger in March 2022 in Fort Worth.

She told the TV news station that Abernathy’s sentence felt like “a slap on the wrist.”

“Because you are going to do, what, six years and get out and enjoy your life?” Stephenie Smallwood asked, according to KDFW.

Shaundi Smallwood and two friends were on their way home from Six Flags when the crash happened. Shaundi Smallwood was declared dead at the scene and two of his friends were hospitalized with broken bones and third-degree burns.

No matter the sentence, Stephenie Smallwood said the damage done in the crash will never be undone, according to KDFW.

“Even after this court date, I still have to continue every day trying to function knowing that my child is not going to be here for Christmas,” she told KDFW. “When his birthday rolls around, I cannot see my child.”