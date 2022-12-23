Man killed, 2 injured in Newport News shooting

A man was killed and two men were injured in a Thursday night shooting in Newport News, according to a release from Newport News police.

Police responded to a shooting around 8:42 p.m. in the 300 block of Boulder Drive, which is in the vicinity of Apex at Ashton Green Apartment Homes. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, whose name has not been released, died at the scene, police said.

Later, two men with non-life threatening injuries believed to have also been injured in the incident walked in to local hospitals. The names of these men have not been released.

Police are investigating the incident and asking anyone with information to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit anonymous tips through the P3Tips app or P3Tips.com website.

