Man killed, 2-year-old shot at Granada Hills Recreation Center

A man was killed and a 2-year-old was struck by gunfire during a shooting at a park in Granada Hills, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting occurred about 11:10 p.m. Wednesday night at the Granada Hills Recreation Center on Chatsworth Street, officers said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at the park and found a man about 30 years old dead at the scene, they said. The victim has not been identified.

A 2-year-old was also found suffering from a gunshot wound, was taken to the hospital and is stable, authorities said. It was not clear if the toddler and the man who was killed were related.

The gunman remains at large. Police did not give a motive for the shooting.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.