Man killed, 2 others hurt when gunfire erupts in Downtown Seattle

A man is dead and two other people are hurt after a shooting in Downtown Seattle.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to a report of several people shot in the 100 block of South Washington Street.

Police arrived to find a man and woman who both had gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

The third victim, a man, was driven to Virginia Mason Medical Center by a woman.

Once he arrived, he was immediately transferred to Harborview Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

No suspect has been identified.

Homicide detectives are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

If you have information that could help with the investigation, you’re asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.