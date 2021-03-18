Man who killed 2 at supermarket pleads guilty to hate crimes

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2018, file photo, Gregory Bush is arraigned on two counts of murder and 10 counts of wanton endangerment in Louisville, Ky. Bush, already serving a life prison sentence for fatally shooting two shoppers at a grocery store, has pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes. Federal prosecutors say the October 2018 shootings at a Kroger outlet in Louisville were racially motivated. (Scott Utterback/Courier Journal via AP, Pool, File)
·1 min read

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man serving a life sentence in prison for fatally shooting two shoppers at a grocery store has pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes.

Federal prosecutors said Thursday that the October 2018 shootings at a Kroger supermarket in Louisville were racially motivated. Gregory A. Bush, 53, pleaded guilty to the hate crime charges Thursday in Louisville.

In December, Bush pleaded guilty but mentally ill in state court to two counts of murder. He was sentenced to two life terms in prison with no chance for parole.

Bush shot 69-year-old Maurice Stallard inside the store, then walked outside and shot 67-year-old Vickie Jones. Both victims were Black, and Bush is white. Bush encountered a man in the store who drew a gun on him and Bush told him, “whites don’t shoot whites,” prosecutors said.

“The senseless murder of two of our citizens because of their race has no place in our community. Hate cannot, and will not, win,” FBI Louisville Special Agent in Charge Robert Brown said in a news release from the U.S. Attorney.

Police said Bush first stopped at a historically Black church nearby before heading with his handgun to the busy grocery store on Oct. 24, 2018.

Investigators said the two shooting victims had never met Bush.

Bush also pleaded guilty to federal firearms violations. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole on the new charges. He will be sentenced in June.

Recommended Stories

  • Florida man who pleaded guilty to hacking Twitter as 17-year-old sentenced to 3 years

    Graham Clark, who pleaded guilty to hacking Twitter in July 2020, has been sentenced to three years in prison, Florida prosecutors announced on Tuesday. The hack caused widespread outages for verified users and posted Bitcoin-related information from the accounts of well-known figures such as Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Elon Musk. Clark also will received three years of probation, which, prosecutors said, will allow him "to get his life on the right track."

  • Mitch McConnell says Asian Americans "should not have to experience discrimination"

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — whose wife is of Asian heritage — addressed this week's mass shooting in Georgia by saying Thursday that "Asian Americans should not have to experience discrimination anywhere."What he's saying: “Committing a crime against anyone because of his or her national origin or race is deeply wrong and antithetical to our founding principles," McConnell (R-Ky.) said in a statement to Axios.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMcConnell spoke two days after the attack that killed eight — six of them Asian Americans.While police have yet to label it a hate crime, it sparked fear among Asian Americans across the country and a public reckoning about their treatment growing from a string of prior attacks.Why it matters: McConnell, the most prominent Republican in the Senate, had yet to publicly weigh in on Tuesday's shooting.Questions about his views were especially pointed because his wife, Elaine Chao, who served as Transportation secretary under President Trump, was born in Taipei, Taiwan. She emigrated to the United States when she was eight years old.Critics blamed Trump's rhetoric against China following the outbreak of the coronavirus for fueling an uptick in anti-Asian violence across the U.S.The former president labeled COVID-19 the "Chinese virus," "Wuhan virus" and "kung flu."Go deeper: The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University found that anti-Asian hate crimes reported to police in America's largest cities jumped nearly 150% in 2020.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Report: 77-year-old woman seeks civil damages for Kellen Winslow Jr.'s sexual misconduct

    Winslow has already been convicted criminally of the related lewd conduct charge in addition to multiple rape charges.

  • CNN Reporter Hit With Anti-Asian Heckle Right Before Her Live Shot

    Amara Walker, a Korean-American correspondent for CNN, said a passerby hurled a racist insult at her right before she went live on “CNN Tonight” Wednesday to discuss the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans. “I would say about 10 minutes ago, someone driving by just shouted, ‘Virus,’ in our direction,” Walker told anchor Don Lemon, using the interaction as an example of racial harassment Asian Americans face. She was reporting from Atlanta, where a Tuesday shooting spree at three Asian massage parlors left eight dead, including six Asian women. Walker spoke to Asian community members about their experiences for the segment. Walker has been covering the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans for the network in recent weeks, producing packages on attacks while using her platform to tell her own story. Also Read: Vice President Kamala Harris to Asian Americans: 'We Stand With You' In October, the journalist described on-air three back-to-back racist encounters she had at an airport. The pinned tweet at the top of her Twitter profile also dates back to October. It read, “I hate that I have to say this. But I belong. We Asian Americans belong. I was born & raised in the U.S. I am as American as apple pie & I am as American as Korean barbecue. I am American. Please don’t question me about that fact. Ever.” Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, nearly 3,800 incidents of violence, discrimination or other forms of harassment were reported to Stop AAPI Hate, a reporting center that tracks hate incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. There were a total of 1,691 incidents reported in California, representing nearly 45% of all reported incidents. Of those who reported incidents, 68% identified as women. Read original story CNN Reporter Hit With Anti-Asian Heckle Right Before Her Live Shot At TheWrap

  • New York man dies after being set on fire

    The two teens who allegedly set a man on fire inside his own home in upstate New York are facing murder charges after the man died; Laura Ingle reports.

  • De Blasio Argues Cops Should Confront New Yorkers Accused of Non-Criminal ‘Hurtful’ Conduct

    New York mayor Bill de Blasio has suggested that the NYPD or another city agency could confront residents accused of hateful conduct towards Asian Americans, even if the conduct did not rise to the level of a criminal case. De Blasio encouraged residents to report any racist conduct towards Asian Americans to the city, which would then investigate and respond to the complaint. The mayor spoke amid increasing concern over anti-Asian sentiment and hate crimes, with mayoral candidate Andrew Yang proclaiming he could “feel” hatred “on the streets of New York.” Concerns were brought to a head by an Atlanta, Ga., shooting in which six Asian American women were killed. The shooter claimed to police that he was motivated by “sex addiction” and not anti-Asian animus. “Even if something is not a criminal case, a perpetrator being confronted by the city, whether it’s NYPD or another agency, and being told that what they’ve done was very hurtful to another person—and could, if ever repeated, lead to criminal charges—that’s another important piece of the puzzle,” de Blasio said at a Thursday press conference. When asked by Wall Street Journal reporter Katie Hogan how that process would work, de Blasio answered that the NYPD is already trained to deal with these types of incidents. “The NYPD is a great example: one of the things officers are trained to do is to give warnings,” de Blasio said. “If someone has done something wrong, but not rising to a criminal level, it’s perfectly appropriate for an NYPD officer to talk to them to say, ‘that was not appropriate, and if you did that on a higher level, that would be a crime.’ I think that has an educating impact on people.”

  • Armie Hammer accused of 'violently' raping a woman for more than 4 hours and committing 'other acts of violence' against her

    A woman, identified as Effie, said in a press conference Thursday that she thought the "Social Network" actor "was going to kill me."

  • Manslaughter conviction of ex-Oklahoma officer overturned

    The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday overturned the manslaughter conviction and 15-year prison sentence of a former Oklahoma police officer based on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that much of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation. Former Tulsa officer Shannon James Kepler, 60, is a member of Creek Nation who was convicted of killing his daughter’s boyfriend in Tulsa on land within the historic reservation of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

  • Jack in the Box manager stabbed after telling customer to wear mask, Texas police say

    A Jack in the Box manager was stabbed three times in a dispute over masks, police say.

  • Conviction, death penalty upheld of Oklahoman in beheading

    The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday upheld the murder conviction and death sentence of man in the beheading of a co-worker in the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore. The court rejected claims that Alton Alexander Nolen, 36, was mentally ill and incompetent to stand trial in addition to improper jury selection, improper photographic evidence and prosecutorial misconduct. Nolen was convicted and sentenced to death in for the 2014 beheading of 54-year-old Colleen Hufford at Vaughan Foods.

  • Atlanta police say hate crime charges still possible for spa killings

    The Atlanta Police Department confirmed a few new details in the shooting deaths of eight people Tuesday evening while distancing themselves from earlier controversial comments by Cherokee County law enforcement officials.

  • Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong apparently filed paperwork to run for president as a Republican

    Wake me up when 2024 ends, because Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong has seemingly filed to run as a Republican presidential candidate in the next election. In the filing, first reported by the Today in Tabs newsletter, Green Day is also designated as Armstrong's official principal campaign committee: NEW 2024 FEC F2Billie Joe Armstrong (REP)#POTUS (DEM-Biden)https://t.co/W55pGFjCXQ pic.twitter.com/1OePGD6tzO — CATargetBot (@CATargetBot) March 17, 2021 Don't call him an American idiot just yet, though; as a spokesperson for the FEC told Billboard back when Kanye West was flirting with a run, "just because you see a candidate's name on a filing doesn't mean that person filed the form ... we get lots of false and fictitious filings." Now, it's also entirely possible that the 48-year-old frontman — who "wholeheartedly" backed Joe Biden in the 2020 election and once informed Trump supporters that "I have no problem telling ignorant f--ks like you to go to hell" — is pulling our legs. Either that, or he really found someone called Saint Jimmy of TheKrustyKrab to sign on as his vice presidential candidate. Check out the filing here. More stories from theweek.comSheriff says he regrets 'heartache' caused by spokesman's comments on Georgia spa shootingMichael Cohen says Trump is in for a 'proctological exam of the highest order' by New York prosecutorsIs Rand Paul a real doctor?

  • Ted Cruz releases holds on Biden nominees as administration looks to get tough on Russia pipeline

    Nord Stream 2 is becoming a political football.

  • Denmark to limit the number of ‘non-Western' residents in poor neighbourhoods

    Denmark's centre-Left government plans to reduce the number of "non-Western" residents in housing areas across the country to 30 percent or less within ten years in the latest in a succession of tough proposals on immigration. The Social Democrats' proposed "Mixed neighbourhood" bill gives municipalities the right to set up "prevention areas" where they can refuse to rent to those who are not originally from Denmark, the EU or EEA or Switzerland. “For far too many years, we have closed our eyes to the development that was underway, and only acted when the integration problems became too great," Kaare Dybvad Bek, the country's interior minister, said in a statement explaining the move. Municipalities and housing organisations, he said, had in the past failed to intervene in time as large public housing areas entered "a negative spiral". The bill also gives municipalities the right to deny rent to the unemployed or those with criminal records. By denying non-European immigrants the right to public housing in some areas, the bill aims to engineer "a large-scale and targeted change in the current composition of residents in many of the country's public housing areas." To do this, it will also give municipalities the power to force private landlords with 20 or more apartments to rent to "non-Western" immigrants so that they can move to predominantly ethnic Danish areas. The government also plans to stop using the term "ghetto" introduced by the previous government to refer to housing areas with a large proportion of immigrants, which the bill describes as "stigmatising", replacing it with the terms "transformation area" and "parallel society". "The ghetto term is misleading," Mr Bek said. "I do not use it myself, and I think it overshadows the important work that needs to be done in public housing areas." The label is used to refer to areas with more than 1,000 people of which more than half are of non-Western origin, and which meet at least two of a list of four criteria: that more than 40% are unemployed; that more than 60 percent of 39-50 year olds do not have an upper secondary education; that crime rates are three times than average; and that residents have an average income 55% lower than in the surrounding region. Currently 15 Danish neighbourhoods currently are classed as "ghetto areas" and 25 others are deemed "at risk". Within 'ghetto' areas, some crimes carry double the legal penalty, and parents are compelled to send their children to kindergarten from the age of 1, among other measures. The 'ghetto' law has also led to controversial forced evictions from many of the areas, with some of the public housing areas then demolished. Even the parties left of the Social Democrats broadly supported the new policy, with Halime Oguz, housing spokesperson for the Socialist Left party, telling the Altinget website that she hoped that breaking up "parallel societies" would free immigrant Danes from "social control". It was an "excellent idea", she said, to empower municipalities to place immigrants in private rentals and called for new public housing areas to be built in "the areas where many rich people live today." On the right, Alex Ahrendtsen, housing spokesperson for the populist Danish People's Party complained about the decision to drop the ghetto term. "In the past, they're tried 'socially challenged housing areas'," he said. "Now they're trying with 'parallel society' and 'transformation areas'. We in the Danish People's Party will continue to call them 'ghetto-areas'."

  • Co-founders of San Francisco biotech startup uBiome charged with fraud

    U.S. prosecutors on Thursday charged the co-founders of uBiome Inc, a San Francisco biotechnology startup, with defrauding investors about its ability to expand clinical tests to monitor gut health and obtain reimbursements from insurers. Zachary Apte and Jessica Richman were accused of raising more than $76 million in two fundraising rounds while misleading investors about uBiome's revenue growth and reimbursement rates, the medical community's lack of acceptance for its tests, and their reliance on a "captive" group of doctors for testing. Apte, 36, and Richman, 46, each face more than 40 criminal counts including healthcare, securities and wire fraud, with maximum penalties totaling several hundred years in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

  • Business owner, Army veteran, woman on a date: The victims of the deadly rampage through 3 spas in Georgia

    A hardworking spa owner, a new bride who wanted to be pampered and an Army veteran were among the victims of a Georgia suspect's shooting rampage.

  • Piers Morgan's Life Stories shares more in common with Oprah's work than he may care to admit

    Piers Morgan’s Life Stories: Coleen Nolan (ITV) introduced its subject as “one of the most famous sisters in the world”, which is pushing it a bit. These days, Nolan is chiefly famous for appearing on Loose Women and it’s not a good sign when ITV shows fall back on interviewing the hosts of other ITV shows. Still, who can resist singing to I’m in the Mood for Dancing when it pops up on the radio? Coleen was the junior member of the Nolans, performing on stage from her toddler days. They had seven top 20 singles and sold 25 million records worldwide. Apparently, they outsold The Beatles in Japan, and a few years ago they reunited for a sell-out tour. Morgan courteously reeled off all these statistics, but he was here for the personal stuff. He may have blown up his Good Morning Britain job by ranting about that Oprah interview with Meghan and Harry, but Life Stories has more in common with Oprah’s work than he might care to admit: subjects sharing their stories so easily in return for a prime-time place that the interviewer is more of an obliging maitre d’ than grand interrogator; and awkward questions avoided.

  • Police Captain Who Said Atlanta Shooter ‘Had a Bad Day’ Posted Anti-Asian Shirts on Facebook

    A police officer who received criticism for appearing to sympathize with the Atlanta mass shooting suspect was found to have made an anti-Asian post on Facebook. Capt. Jay Baker, a spokesman for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, sparked controversy Wednesday after stating that 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long was having “a really bad day” when he reportedly shot eight people dead the night before. ﻿Long, who blamed his rampage on “sex addiction,” is accused of killing six Asian women from three massage parlors in the Atlanta area.

  • 'Very promising' data shows vaccines may stop Covid transmission, but big questions remain

    Encouraging signs have emerged that Covid-19 vaccines protect against asymptomatic infections, a factor that scientists say is crucial to ending the pandemic.

  • SuChin Pak recalls racist incident working at MTV News

    SuChin Pak, a fixture at MTV for more than a decade, says that a white male colleague once used an ethnic slur against her.