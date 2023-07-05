Man killed, 2 women injured in Brockton shooting

BROCKTON − A man was killed and two women were injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Brockton police received a 911 call reporting a shooting in the area of 46 Tremont St. about 1:48 a.m.

A male victim was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where he died of his injuries, the Plymouth County district attorney's office said.

Two female victims were also taken to Good Samaritan hospital, but the DA's office didn't reveal the extent of their injuries.

Brockton police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth County district attorney's office investigate a fatal shooting near Tremont and Fulton streets in Brockton on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

"The investigation is active and ongoing at this time," the DA's office said. "Preliminarily, this does not appear to be a random act of violence."

No arrests have been announced.

The incident remains under investigation by Brockton police and Massachusetts State Police.

Enterprise senior reporter Cody Shepard can be reached by email at cshepard@enterprisenews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton shooting: Man killed, 2 women injured on Tremont Street