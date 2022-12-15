Man who killed 2 women in Pennsylvania charged in Michigan

A man who pleaded guilty to killing two women in Pennsylvania was extradited to Michigan to face a first-degree murder charge in the slaying of a pregnant woman who disappeared more than 17 years ago.

Harold David Haulman III was charged Wednesday in Calhoun County District Court in the death of 21-year-old Ashley Marie Parlier, who went missing from her Battle Creek home on June 12, 2005.

Parlier’s family said she left home after an argument with her parents. She has not been seen since and her remains haven’t been found.

In Pennsylvania, Haulman confessed to killing two women, Tianna Phillips in 2018 and Erica Schultz in 2020.

Police say when they interviewed Haulman last winter about those cases, he also confessed to killing Parlier and said where her body might be found.

It wasn’t clear whether Haulman has a lawyer in Michigan who can comment on the Parlier case.

Haulman will be returned to Pennsylvania, where he is serving life in prison. He is scheduled for a preliminary exam in Michigan later this month.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, dancer, DJ for ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ dead at 40 Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories issued for parts of the area starting tonight Pennsylvania AG sues MV Realty for blindsiding homeowners with 40-year liens VIDEO: Volunteers unpack greenery for annual Wreaths Across America ceremony at local cemetery DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts