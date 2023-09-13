Man who killed 2 women in San Marco in August killed himself the next day, Jacksonville police say

The man who police say killed two women in San Marco in August killed himself the day after the murders.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Chief of Investigations Alan Parker said Wednesday that investigators discovered the man who killed Paige Pringle and Tara Baker was 22-year-old Ty Christopher Head.

Paige Pringle and Tara Baker

Parker said that they do not know the motive for the murders.

“We can never find sense in a senseless act,” he said.

On Aug. 9 at 1:30 a.m., Pringle was driving on Hendricks Avenue and then stopped at the train tracks for an oncoming train. Baker was on her bike on a sidewalk next to the train tracks, waiting for the train to pass, Parker said.

Head parked his gray Volkswagen Passat near the train tracks and shot the two women.

Parker said he would not identify the tools JSO used to aid in its investigation to protect the integrity of the investigation, but detectives found that Head killed himself outside of Nashville the day after Pringle and Baker were murdered. Police are not certain why Head went to Nashville, as his family was from outside Jacksonville.

Assisted by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee, JSO investigators found that the shell casings that were found in Pringle and Baker’s murders matched the shell casing recovered from Head’s suicide, Parker said.

Head did not have a criminal history, but he did have a history of substance abuse, Parker said.

Head was living in a halfway house in Jacksonville Beach before the murders, but had started shifting to being homeless and living in his car, Parker said.

Where Head was directly before the murders, Parker said investigators still do not know.

