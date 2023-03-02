A father killed his 3-year-old son and then himself in a Miami high-rise condo, cops say

A 53-year-old father shot his 3-year-old son dead and then took his own life with a gun in a Coconut Grove condominium, Miami police said.

The bodies were found by the boy’s mother around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Worried over not hearing from her son’s father, police said, she called police and went herself to one of the top floor units of Grove at Grand Bay Condominium, 2669 Bayshore Dr.

Police said what she found sickened even hardened Miami detectives.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

If you or someone you know is thinking about self harm, call the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). It’s available 24/7.