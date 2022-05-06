Michael Webb was convicted of killing his 3-year-old son in 1990.

A Goshen Township man convicted of killing his 3-year-old son more than 30 years ago has died in prison awaiting execution, officials said Friday.

Michael Webb set his own house on fire with his wife and four children inside the night before Thanksgiving in 1990, according to Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve.

Tekulve said Webb intended to kill his family, collect the insurance money and start a new life with his mistress.

Webb poured gasoline throughout his house and on the beds of his sleeping children before sparking the blaze with a match, Tekulve said.

His teenage daughters escaped the house on their own and his wife and infant child were rescued by firefighters, but the toddler Mikey did not survive.

Tekulve said Mikey's body was found under his bed where he was presumably hiding from the flames. He died due to smoke inhalation.

"Webb was the most evil person I have prosecuted, and most deserving of the death penalty, " said former assistant prosecutor Daniel Breyer. "He had no conscience."

Webb was scheduled to be executed in July 2023. He was held at the Chillicothe Correctional Institution until his death Monday. He was 73.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man who killed his 3-year-old son dies on Ohio's death row