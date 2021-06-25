Man was killed in $30 drug deal gone awry in South Anchorage, charges say

Jun. 25—A man died from stab wounds outside a bar and bowling alley in Anchorage's Sand Lake neighborhood Wednesday in what police described as a drug deal gone wrong.

Tyler John Phillips, 23, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder in the death of Kevin Kirlin, 26.

A person near the Trophy Lounge and Jewel Lake Bowling Center at 8801 Jewel Lake Road called 911 to report a man stumbling around a vehicle around 7:30 a.m., police spokesman MJ Thim said.

Patrol officers responding to the report found "a non-responsive male with serious abdominal injuries" that were "consistent with stab wounds," Detective Brett Sarber wrote in a sworn affidavit.

Kirlin died at the scene, police said.

Surveillance footage from nearby businesses showed Phillips arriving at the scene and getting into a 2005 Subaru Legacy, the affidavit said. Phillips and Kirlin got out of the car and started shoving each other, the affidavit said.

Thim said it was not immediately clear what weapon was used, but police believe Phillips used a "sharp object" to stab the other man.

Phillips left the scene in the green Dodge truck that he arrived in, the affidavit said. Kirlin collapsed in front of the Subaru, according to the affidavit.

After losing consciousness for about 15-20 seconds, he stood up, opened the door of the car and fell again, the affidavit said.

Police were able to identify the green truck and follow Phillips by using surveillance footage from nearby businesses, traffic cameras and residential areas, Thim said.

At Phillips' home, investigators spoke with his girlfriend, the affidavit said. She told investigators that she'd gone with Phillips to buy $30 worth of drugs from Kirlin on Wednesday, the affidavit said. She said he took their money but refused to provide the drugs, which spurred an argument, according to the affidavit. She denied seeing a weapon involved, the affidavit said.

The surveillance footage was critical in the investigation because it helped officers locate Phillips quickly and take him into custody the same day, Thim said.

"As more and more people and more businesses utilize these video systems, it becomes even more of a tool for us because that means there's more ... eyeballs out in our community recording situations," Thim said. "So when a crime does occur unfortunately in someone's neighborhood, we're able to use these tools to help put together the pieces of the puzzle to solve the crime."

It was not immediately clear what kind of drugs were involved. Thim said drugs are often a component of violent crimes.

The investigation is still ongoing, Thim said.