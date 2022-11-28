Man killed and 4 others wounded in a shooting on Florida A&M University campus

A man was killed and four others, including a child, were wounded in a shooting at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, police said.

The gunfire came around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at an outdoor basketball court on campus, according to school police. None of the people shot were students at the university.

“I want to assure the FAMU community the shooting incident that occurred on campus is not an ongoing threat to the University. The safety and security of our students, and the campus is the highest priority ... Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” university President Larry Robinson said in a statement Sunday night.

The four people wounded, three men and one juvenile male, were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious, police said. FAMU police is working with Tallahassee police in the investigation.

Classes resume on Monday at the historically Black university, part of Florida’s public university system.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to call police.