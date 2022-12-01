A man was killed at an adult hotel near Miami airport. Police want help to solve the case

A man was killed at a hotel in Miami Springs on Wednesday morning. Police are turning to the public for information that could help catch his killer.

Julio Gonzalez, 46, was found dead at about 9:30 a.m., at the Aladdin Hotel, 901 S. Royal Poinciana Blvd., Miami-Dade police say. The hotel, which is advertised online as an adults-only establishment, is a few minutes from Miami International Airport.

Anyone with information should call Detective I. Watson II at 305-471-2400 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. You can also submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website.