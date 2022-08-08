The Man Who Killed Ahmaud Arbery Was Sentenced To Life In Prison For Federal Hate Crimes

Travis McMichael — the white man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing him through a Georgia neighborhood with his father and neighbor — was sentenced Monday to life in prison for federal hate crimes.

His father, Greg McMichael, and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are expected to be sentenced later Monday for their role in the murder of the 25-year-old Black man.

All three are already serving life sentences, having been convicted of felony murder in a Georgia state court in November 2021. Bryan will be eligible for parole, but only after 30 years; the McMichaels were sentenced without the possibility of parole.

In February 2020, while Arbery was out for a jog in Brunswick, Georgia, the three men pursued him in a pickup truck and killed him in broad daylight. Video of the violent attack was made public more than two months later, and the three men were arrested soon after.

US District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood said Travis McMichael had been given a "fair trial," according to the Associated Press.

"And it’s not lost on the court that it was the kind of trial that Ahmaud Arbery did not receive before he was shot and killed,” Wood said.

Family members of Arbery, including his parents, spoke at the federal sentencing hearing about the gravity of their loss.

"Your honor, I feel every shot that was fired every day. Every morning, I wake up and tell myself it's another day without my 'Quez," said his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, referring to her son by his nickname, according to Law & Crime.

"These three devils have broken my heart into pieces that can't be found or repaired," his father, Marcus Arbery, told the courtroom.

Travis McMichael will be required to serve his state sentence first, despite the request from him and his father to serve their time in a federal prison instead, saying they feared for their safety in Georgia. Their attorney, Amy Lee Copeland, argued that Travis McMichael could face a "backdoor death penalty" in a state facility due to death threats against him.

At Monday's sentencing, Wood said Travis McMichael had "acted because of the color of Mr. Arbery's skin."

Marcus Arbery said Travis McMichael deserved to "rot" in Georgia state prison.

“You killed him because he was a Black man and you hate Black people,” he said. “You deserve no mercy.”

Disturbing details of the men's violent racism came to light during the federal trial. All three had a long history of denigrating Black people, using slurs including the n-word in text messages and social media posts — especially Travis McMichael, who had repeatedly advocated for violence against Black people. After shooting Arbery, Travis McMichael yelled the n-word at him while he lay bleeding on the ground, according to testimony during the trial.

