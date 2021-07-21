Man killed in Aiken County shooting Wednesday morning

Jul. 21—The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a 28-year-old man in Aiken on Wednesday morning.

The victim was identified as Stacey Judge, who resided at the home, according to a report from the Aiken County Coroner's Office.

Just past midnight, deputies responded to 641 Moon Shadow St. near New Ellenton for reports of shots fired.

A second 911 caller told dispatchers that there was deceased male at the home, according to a report from Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Sheriff's Office.

"A New Ellenton police officer found the male on the floor of the residence with an apparent gunshot wound," according to the report.

Judge was pronounced dead at the scene by Aiken County EMS.

The Aiken County Coroner's Office said the death resulted from "at least one gunshot wound to the body."

Multiple bullet holes were observed in the side of the residence along with several shell casings outside, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Judge will be autopsied in Newberry, S.C. The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is continuing with the investigation.

The sheriff's office asked the public to reach out to them if they have any information that would support this investigation or video.

To provide tips, call 803-648-6811 or provide information anonymously through Midlands CrimeStoppers. Tips could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.

Check back with the Aiken Standard as this story will be updated.