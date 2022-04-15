Man killed in Albemarle shooting, suspect arrested, police say

One man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Albemarle on Thursday afternoon, according to the Albemarle Police Department.

Authorities said they responded after 1 p.m. to a home in the 2000 block of Monza Drive near Badin Road where a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Stanly County EMS pronounced the victim, 33-year-old Benjamin David Plyler, dead at the scene, police said.

Albemarle detectives, along with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Union County Sheriff’s Office, said it conducted an investigation that led to an arrest.

Quinton Darby Harris, 32, of Union County, was charged with first degree murder, police said.

He is being held in Stanly County Jail without bond. Harris’ first scheduled court appearance is April 18 at 9 a.m.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Albemarle police at 704-984-9500 or leave an anonymous tip at 704-984-9511.

