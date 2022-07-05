Man killed after allegedly refusing to leave home is one of three holiday weekend homicides

Three people were killed in homicides over the Fourth of July holiday weekend in Franklin County.

Three people were killed in homicides in Franklin County over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, and a suspect has been arrested in one of the cases.

Robert Burnett, 31, of Mifflin Township, was arrested by Franklin County Sheriff's detectives in connection with a homicide Sunday at a home on the 2900 block of Woodland Avenue in Mifflin Township.

According to court records, Earl Beck, 49, of the South Side, and Burnett were at Burnett's home. Burnett told detectives that around 1 a.m. Sunday, Beck became confrontational and was asked to leave Burnett's home.

"When (Beck) refused, Mr. Burnett states a confrontation ensued and he shot Mr. Beck multiple times," according to court records.

Beck was found later that day and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Burnett has been charged with murder and is currently being held in the Franklin County jail.

Columbus police investigating separate homicides 22 hours apart

Columbus police continue to investigate two separate homicides that occurred about 22 hours apart over the weekend.

Around 2:50 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 900 block of Lilley Avenue in Driving Park for an unknown complaint. When officers were checking the area, they found a man in an alley with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Homicide database: Here's where homicides have occurred in Columbus since 2017

Paramedics arrived on scene and pronounced the man dead. His identity is not yet known, police said.

Around 12:20 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 3100 block of Sterling Lane on the East Side after a report of shots being fired in the area.

When police arrived, they found 32-year-old Henry B. Moore Jr. with a gunshot wound. Moore was rushed to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, but died from his injuries at 1:44 a.m. Sunday, police said.

No suspects have been publicly identified in either of the weekend Columbus killings. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Story continues

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Three men killed in separate homicides over Fourth of July weekend