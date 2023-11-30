Man killed in Alpha Street shooting identified by Lansing police; 1 person in custody

LANSING — Police on Thursday released the name of a man who was shot and killed earlier this week in Lansing, and added an individual was in custody.

Christopher Galloway, 33, was shot at a home in the 1600 block of Alpha Street late Tuesday morning and died that day at a hospital, Lansing police said.

Officers initially were called to the residence for a domestic situation, but later learned a shooting had occurred there, police said. They arrived to find a man, later identified as Galloway, with a gunshot wound.

A "person of interest" was in custody, officials said.

Police released Galloway's name in a Thursday afternoon news release, but provided no further details about the incident.

So far in 2023, 15 people have died by violence in the city of Lansing, including one shooting that was ruled self-defense and an accidental shooting.

