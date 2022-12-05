Man killed after altercation at Clarksville bar leads to gunfire in parking lot

Clarksville police launched a homicide investigation after a man died hours after he was shot in the parking lot of a strip mall on North Riverside Drive.

Officers responded to the parking lot at 700 N. Riverside Drive around 1:56 a.m. Sunday following a call about a shooting. The victim, who has yet to be identified, was flown by helicopter to Nashville for treatment.

The man died from his injuries, Scott Beaubien, spokesman for the police department, said in an email late Sunday.

Investigators believe an altercation began inside N'Quire Bar and Lounge and spilled out into the parking lot ending in gunfire.

No arrests have been announced in the case.

Police ask anyone with information or additional video footage to call Detective Kilby at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5651, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Clarksville police: Reported bar fight ended with man dead