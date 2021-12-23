Man killed in altercation late Wednesday on Linwood Boulevard, Kansas City police say

A suspect has not yet been identified after a man was killed during an altercation late Thursday in Kansas City.

Police responded to a call about a prowler just after 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Linwood Boulevard, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

When officers arrived, they were told there was an altercation outside the front of the apartment building between the victim and an unknown suspect, who had left the scene.

The victim “was cut or otherwise injured,” Becchina said, and was transported to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Detectives were talking to people who were at the scene when officers arrived and canvassing the area for other witnesses, Becchina said.

The man’s death marks the 153rd homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star.

Anyone with information may call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.