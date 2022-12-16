Man killed in ambush at smoke shop identified by Fresno police. He was shot as he entered

A man killed in a midday shootout in a busy Fresno shopping center was identified Friday by police.

The gun battle happened shortly before noon on Wednesday at a smoke shop on Blackstone and Princeton avenues, where two rival groups happened upon each other, police said.

Joseph Riley, 26, was killed when he was shot while walking into the smoke shop, police said. A 19-year-old man with him was shot in the face, but was in stable condition, police said in a Friday update.

They were apparently unaware that two armed men inside had spotted them as they pulled into a parking space outside the shop, police said.

The injured man was waiting outside in a car and was fired upon by one of the gunmen, police said. The man in the car returned fire, according to police.

The Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium unit is taking part in the search to identify the two gunmen inside and a third man who was with them. They ran from the scene.

Joseph Riley, 26, was killed when he was shot entering a smoke shop in Fresno on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, police said.

Police said the attack was caught on surveillance cameras.

Lt. Paul Cervantes said Wednesday the shopping center was bustling, and people shopping were fortunate not to get caught in the crossfire.

The killing was the 59th so far this year in Fresno. There were 74 in all of 2021.

Anyone with information about the shootings can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.