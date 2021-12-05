Man killed, another in critical condition after sedan crashes in Kansas City: police

A man was killed and another was seriously injured Sunday morning after a sedan lost control and went off Interstate 70 east of downtown Kansas City, police said.

Officers responded to the single-vehicle crash after 10:50 a.m. to Brooklyn Avenue below the interstate, where investigators concluded that a Toyota sedan that had been westbound drove off the road above, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

After the sedan went off the road, it “overturned” at least once, police said.

A man who was inside was ejected and died at the scene. Another occupant was taken to a hospital in critical condition. They have not been identified.

The man’s death marked the 77th motor vehicle fatality this year in Kansas City, police said.